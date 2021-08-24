Coconut milk recalled from the market

The Health Ministry is informing consumers that the Ministry’s Health Services have received a relevant notification through RASFF, according to which products referred to further down under the name BJORG have been recalled from the market after checked conducted by the producer since they contained a substance that is in violation of the European legislation:
- BJOR Coconut 1L
To be consumer preferably before 27/11/2021
Batch No:201126
- BJOR Coconut export 1L
To be consumed preferably before 26/01/2022
Batch No: L 210126
Consequently, consumer who have these items must not consume them.