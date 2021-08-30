Coconut milk recalled from the market

The Health Ministry is informing consumers that the Ministry’s Health Services have received a relevant notification through RASFF, according to which products referred to further down under the name alpro have been recalled from the market after checked conducted by the producer since they contained a substance that is in violation of the European legislation:

Alpro BIO Coconut drink with rice, Original 1L

To be consumer preferably before:

BBD: 29.11.21 – PROD: 05.03.21, Badge Number: BD090516

BBD: 17.01.22 – PROD: 21.04.21, Badge Number: BD162122

Consequently, consumer who have these items must not consume them.