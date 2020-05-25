Coco Chanel: Modernism (Online exhibition by The Met)

More than any other designer of the twentieth century, Coco Chanel revised and adapted fashion to the tenets of utility and integrity of materials, tenets that are the defining features of modernism.

Her emphasis on the functionalism of sportswear and her appropriations from menswear, as well as from service and military uniforms, broke with typical haute-couture dress styles and practices.

Pragmatic and purposeful, her clothes were designed with realistic lifestyle applications. Chanel’s early sportswear ensembles reformed restrictive Edwardian conventions.

Her jersey separates of skirts, dresses, sweaters and cardigans liberated women from the pretenses of dressing for an occasion or for an allotted time of day. Rational and versatile, they fostered self-reliance and self-expression.

Source: Google Arts & Culture