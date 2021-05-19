NewsLocalCoastal Paphos aims to become island's first Covid-free district

Coastal Paphos aims to become island’s first Covid-free district

Coastal Paphos district aims to be the island’s first covid-free one with its positivity rate ranging between 0.02% and 0.03% over the past few days.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the spectacular improvement of the city’s epidemiological condition has to also do with the fast pace of its vaccination programme.

Local authorities announced on Monday that  Paphos records the highest population vaccination rate with over 46%.

At the same time, Philenews also said, the vast majority of Paphos residents follow the necessary health instructions and abide by Covid-19 restrictions.

In the spring of 2020, the epidemiological condition of Paphos was so bad that it had undergone a local lockdown, along with coastal Limassol.

 

By Annie Charalambous
