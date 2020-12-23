Coast Guard arrest two Turks for illegal trafficking of migrants

Coast Guard early on Wednesday arrested two Turkish nationals off the coast of Tylliria in connection with trafficking of illegal migrants, Philenews reports.

The confiscated boat from where 12 Syrians were dropped off in Kato Pyrgos was promptly intercepted by the police who arrested the two Turks. They were taken in for questioning.

As for the migrants, they will be transferred to a reception centre shortly after health and other procedures are completed at the Limnitis police station where they have been taken.

They are five men three women and four children – one of whom is a new-born.