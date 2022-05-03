Co-hosts Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively arrive for New York’s Met Gala

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively arrived on Monday (May 2) for one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year – New York’s Met Gala.

The two are co-hosts of this year’s gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. with the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden helped celebrate the opening of the costume exhibition earlier on Monday. It will officially open to the public May 3 after the fundraising event.

Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda are the events other co-hosts.

This year marks the first May ball since the pandemic.

(Reuters)