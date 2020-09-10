Co-chairs of Technical Committee on Health discuss Covid-19 situation in Cyprus’ occupied areas

Greek-Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, Leonidas Phylactou, had on Wednesday a conversation with the Turkish-Cypriot co-chair of the Committee in view of the situation in the occupied areas of Cyprus where the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases has significantly risen during the past few days.

Phylactou told the Cyprus News Agency that Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou asked to be briefed on the situation in the occupied areas. He spoke with his Turkish-Cypriot colleague with whom he discussed the situation and the measures taken in the occupied areas.

I briefed the Minister about the situation, Phylactou noted, adding that they are in regular contact with the Turkish-Cypriot side.

Meanwhile member of the Scientific Advisory Team and Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Virology of the University of Nicosia’s Medical School, Petros Karayiannis, said that things are under control right now in regards to the checkpoints.

Asked if the measures taken at the checkpoints are sufficient Karayiannis replied in the affirmative.