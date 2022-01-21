Co-chair of bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage resigns

Takis Hadjidemetriou, the co-chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage has resigned. Doctor of Turkish Studies, Sotos Ktoris, who was a member of the Committee until now has been appointed as the new co-chair.

A press release issued by the Presidency said that Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, met with Hadjidemetriou who announced to him that for personal reasons he does not want to remain co-chair of the Committee.

As it is noted, Anastasiades accepted Hadjidemetriou`s resignation and thanked him for his significant contribution.

In recognition of Hadjidemetriou`s long-standing and important contribution to the major effort of preserving the cultural heritage of Cyprus, the President decided to bestow on him the Medal for Exceptional Services, during a special ceremony to be held at the Presidential Palace on February 3, the press release said.

Furthermore, it is noted that Doctor of Turkish Studies, Sotos Ktoris, who was until now member of the Committee has been appointed as the new co-chair of the Committee.