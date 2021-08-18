CNN documentary on the underwater sculpture park of Agia Napa

NewsLocalCNN documentary on the underwater sculpture park of Agia Napa

CNN presented a documentary about the underwater sculpture park of Agia Napa noting that  the artist behind the world’s first underwater sculpture park has just unveiled his latest subaquatic project, a spectacular sunken forest located off the coast of Pernera beach in Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

The Museum of Underwater Sculpture in Cyprus (Musan), which cost €1 million to bring to life, is made up of 93 sculptures by Jason deCaires Taylor. Taylor aims to put the spotlight on “rewilding our natural spaces” and “reforesting areas of barren habitat” through the installation, which explores the relationship between man and nature.

Speaking to CNN, Taylor said: “I tried to incorporate as many references to climate change and habitat loss and pollution as I could, because those are really the defining issues of our era.”

“I’m kind of hoping that it leaves the visitor with a sense of hope along with a sense that the human impact isn’t always negative. That we can reverse some of the things we’ve done.”

By gavriella
