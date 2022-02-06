NewsLocalCNA and CyBC correspondent in Egypt found dead in Cairo home

CNA and CyBC correspondent in Egypt found dead in Cairo home

 

Greek journalist Nikos Katsikas, who worked for a number of agencies and networks in Cyprus and Greece was found dead in his Cairo home last night.

The story was confirmed this morning by Cyprus Ambassador Omiros Mavrommatis in remarks to the Cyprus News Agency.

Katsikas was correspondent for CNA as well as Cyprus state broadcaster CyBC and the Greek national television in Athens.

The circumstances of his death are being investigated by Egyptian authorities.

Νεκρός στην οικία του βρέθηκε ο ανταποκριτής του ΚΥΠΕ στην Αίγυπτο

The Greek journalist had been missing for a number of days. Police broke into his home and found him dead.

CNA, CyBC and Greek television  have expressed their profound sadness over the death of the colleague and conveyed condolences to his family.

In a written statement, the Greek foreign ministry praised the late journalist as a conscientious professional, bound by a sense of duty, adding that the Greek consulate in Cairo maintains contact with the relevant authorities as more details of his death arise.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleMan caught in possession of 1.2 kgs of cannabis in Nicosia
Next articlePresident Anastasiades wishes TCypriot leader Tatar speedy recovery from Covid

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros