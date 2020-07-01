in-cyprus CMP resumes excavations on Thursday

CMP resumes excavations on Thursday

House plenum marks Missing Persons Day

 

 

CMP, the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus will resume its excavations on both sides of the island on Thursday. The operations were suspended due to the restrictive measures for COVID-19.

A press release by CMP says that following the opening of the crossing points on the island, the bicommunal excavations will begin again tomorrow. It is noted that the CMP Anthropological Laboratory resumed its activities on June 22.

All protocols and measures are taken into account to safeguard safety of all personnel. All staff members were tested for COVID-19, the press release says.

During the lockdown the CMP members, assistant personnel and coordinators had frequent video conferences. Investigations were also carried out and data were analyzed in order to wrap up pending cases.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePresident to lay foundation stone for Cyprus LNG Import Terminal
Next articleLimassol: 33 year old jailed for 12 years on drug charges

Top Stories

Economy

Cyprus’ current account further deteriorates in Q1 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The current account of Cyprus recorded a significant deterioration in the first quarter of 2020, while the international investment position of Cyprus marked a...
Read more
World

BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated...
Read more
Local

Lakatamia tragedy autopsy shows murder – suicide

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Christakis Christodoulou and Niki Sieftali died from internal bleeding from single gunshot wounds -- the man in his chest and the woman near her...
Read more
Local

Limassol: 33 year old jailed for 12 years on drug charges

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Limassol Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced a 33 year old man to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty on drug charges involving...
Read more
in-cyprus

CMP resumes excavations on Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    CMP, the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus will resume its excavations on both sides of the island on Thursday. The operations were suspended...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Lakatamia tragedy autopsy shows murder – suicide

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Christakis Christodoulou and Niki Sieftali died from internal bleeding from single gunshot wounds -- the man in his chest and the woman near her...
Read more
Local

Limassol: 33 year old jailed for 12 years on drug charges

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Limassol Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced a 33 year old man to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty on drug charges involving...
Read more
Local

Wizz Air starts using Larnaca airport as base

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Wizz Air inaugurated on Wednesday its 28th base for two of its aircraft at Larnaca airport. A third aircraft is expected to start flights...
Read more
Local

Cinemas postpone opening; new date possibly in September

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cinemas have passed on the right to open from today, in part because of the tough operating rules introduced to contain the spread of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros