News Local CMMI launches competition for logo

CMMI launches competition for logo

Larnaca: Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute 'sets sail'

 

The Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI),  an independent, international, scientific and business Centre of Excellence in marine and maritime activities, has launched an international competition for a logo.

The competition is open to graphic design students and graphic design professionals who can apply as individuals or as teams.

All proposals should be sent through e-mail at [email protected] The deadline is Monday, June 22, 2020 (23:59).

The winner will be decided by the CMMI logo selection committee.

The winning proposal will receive €2000, while the runner-up will receive €500.

Honorary awards will go to third and fourth place.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleFree streams from more than 20 European opera houses
Next articleBorder closures, pre-travel tests of little use against COVID-19 spread – EU agency

Top Stories

Local

EU border agency Frontex helps Cyprus fly back 107 Georgian nationals

Josephine Koumettou -
EU security agency Frontex said on Wednesday that it has supported Cyprus in the return of 107 Georgian nationals from Larnaca, the first such...
Read more
Local

With tourism hammered by lockdown, Cyprus expects July comeback

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus hopes to regain lost ground in its tourism sector from July and expects to be able to re-admit British and Russian visitors by...
Read more
Local

Beauty of Cyprus captured on video

Bouli Hadjioannou -
As we emerge from lockdown, a new video posted by Romos Kotsonis on the Facebook page of Cyprus From Above  - Romos Kotsonis Photography...
Read more
Local

Foster families needed for 500 children

Josephine Koumettou -
Around 500 underage children are currently in the care of Social Welfare Services, many of whom were either removed from their families due to...
Read more
World

Ryanair’s holiday bookings surge, sees UK dropping quarantine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Ryanair expects Britain to join other European nations in dropping COVID-19 quarantine plans in the coming weeks, its CEO told Reuters on Wednesday, as...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more
Local Food

Honey Balls

Bouli Hadjioannou -
As you stroll down Onasagorou street in the old city of Nicosia and suddenly feel the need for something sweet, follow the smell of...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus with Oregano

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg octopus ½ tsp dry oregano Pepper 3 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice Preparation: Clean the octopus thoroughly under cold running water. Place the octopus...
Read more
Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

EU border agency Frontex helps Cyprus fly back 107 Georgian nationals

Josephine Koumettou -
EU security agency Frontex said on Wednesday that it has supported Cyprus in the return of 107 Georgian nationals from Larnaca, the first such...
Read more
Local

With tourism hammered by lockdown, Cyprus expects July comeback

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus hopes to regain lost ground in its tourism sector from July and expects to be able to re-admit British and Russian visitors by...
Read more
Local

Beauty of Cyprus captured on video

Bouli Hadjioannou -
As we emerge from lockdown, a new video posted by Romos Kotsonis on the Facebook page of Cyprus From Above  - Romos Kotsonis Photography...
Read more
Local

Foster families needed for 500 children

Josephine Koumettou -
Around 500 underage children are currently in the care of Social Welfare Services, many of whom were either removed from their families due to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros