CMMI launches competition for logo

The Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI), an independent, international, scientific and business Centre of Excellence in marine and maritime activities, has launched an international competition for a logo.

The competition is open to graphic design students and graphic design professionals who can apply as individuals or as teams.

All proposals should be sent through e-mail at [email protected] The deadline is Monday, June 22, 2020 (23:59).

The winner will be decided by the CMMI logo selection committee.

The winning proposal will receive €2000, while the runner-up will receive €500.

Honorary awards will go to third and fourth place.