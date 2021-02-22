Club owner who opened establishment against covid measures taken to court

A club owner in coastal Larnaca not only violated covid-19 measures and opened his establishment on Saturday evening despite restrictions but had no licence for operation or for the sale of alcohol.

He has been slapped with a fine of €750 for illegally opening the club and he is appearing before Larnaca district court later on Monday to be charged over the lack of licences, police told Philenews.

He is to also be charged for allowing club goers to smoke inside – again in violation of the law, police told Philenews.

At the same time, the three DJs and 14 people who were there at the time were also fined for violating covid-19 measures which include a 9pm curfew. As well as the sending of an sms for movement permission.