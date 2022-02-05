NewsLocalCloudy today, showers and snowfalls on the way tomorrow

Cloudy today, showers and snowfalls on the way tomorrow

 

A low pressure system is affecting Cyprus and is expected to bring local showers and snowfalls over the next three days.

Overcast today, with southwesterly to northwesterly winds, light to moderate, force three to four over slight seas, turning moderate in western and northern coastal regions.

Temperatures will rise to 18 degrees Celsius inland and in coastal areas and 7 on the mountains.

Overcast skies this evening with light to moderate mainly northwesterly winds, force three to four over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 4 degrees Celsius inland, 9 in coastal regions and -1 on the mountains, where frost is expected to form.

Tomorrow and Monday will see local showers, with snowfalls over the highest reaches of the Troodos mountains.

Showers are expected to continue on Tuesday, as temperatures are set to rise above the seasonal average.

The depth of snow on Troodos square was 80 centimetres this morning.

By Constantinos Tsintas
