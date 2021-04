After a cloudy start on Tuesday sunshine returns but it will be breezy and cooler than the day before.

Dust in the air will subside by early afternoon.

Winds will be moderate to strong, south-westerly to north-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 25 C inland, 25 C to 27 C in coastal areas and 18 C in the mountains.