NewsLocalCloudy on Thursday with a possible early morning shower

Cloudy on Thursday with a possible early morning shower

Mainly cloudy with light showers and dust in the atmosphere

Cloudy on Thursday with a possible early morning shower.

Winds will be variable, moderate, force 3 Beaufort, over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 18 C inland and coastal areas and 10 C in the  Troodos mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFRONTEX: Number of migrants arriving in Cyprus continued to grow in January 2022
Next articleSydney beaches close after first fatal shark attack in 60 years

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros