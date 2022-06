Fine in the morning on Sunday but developing cloud with lead to rain and rain in the afternoon mainly in the mountains and inland.

This is what the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Office said, adding that winds will be variable, mostly moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight sea waters.

Temperatures will be around 34 C inland, 27 C to 29 C in coastal areas and around 20 C in the higher mountains.