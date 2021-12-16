NewsLocalClouds, rain, cold and snow

Clouds, rain, cold and snow

On Thursday afternoon the weather will be fine by locally increased clouds are expected to result in isolated rain mainly on the mountains and at the eastern part of the island. It might snow on the highest mountains of Troodos. In the evening the weather will also be fine with possibility of isolated rain in the coastal and mountainous areas.

Tomorrow Friday there will be sunshine but also clouds that might result in isolated rain or storm. Possible snow on the highest mountains of Troodos. The temperature will rise to 17 C inland and in coastal areas and around 6 on the mountains.

On Saturday there will be sunshine but also clouds that might result in isolated rain or storm but after midnight there will be rain and possible snow on the mountains

Sunday and Monday mainly cloudy with rain and local thunderstorms, as well as snow on the mountains.

