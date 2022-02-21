Clouds and local showers on Mardi Gras (Tsiknopempti)

High pressure is affecting the area while as of tomorrow thin dust is expected in the atmosphere:

Today, Monday, the weather will be gradually cloudy and isolated showers are expected, mainly in the western part of the island and on the mountains. The temperature will rise to 20 C inland and in coastal areas and 11 C in the mountains.

Tonight the weather with be partially cloudy and isolated showers are expected mainly on the mountains. The temperature will drop to 7 C inland, 11 C in coastal areas and 5 C in the mountains.

On Tuesday, the weather will be partially cloudy with the possibility of isolated showers.

On Wednesday the weather will be initially fine but later it will be partially cloudy and isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Snow possible on the mountains.

On Thursday the weather will be mainly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms and snow on the mountains.

The temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday will be above the average for the season while on Thursday it will drop to be around the seasonal average.