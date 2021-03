Cloudy on Tuesday with rain and thunderstorms as well as dust in the air expected to subside by the afternoon.

Light snowfall is expected on the highest peaks of Troodos mountain.

Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, initially light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning moderate to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

Temperatures will rise to 24 C inland, around 22 C inn coastal areas and 17 in the mountains.