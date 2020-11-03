Closure of “Makedonia” airport in Salonica affects 20 flights to and from Cyprus

The closure of “Makedonia” Airport in Salonica due to increased measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Greece will affect a total of 20 flights to and from airports in Cyprus, Philenews reports.

The affected flights to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports were scheduled between Tuesday and November 17.

Specifically, there were seven scheduled flights weekly from Larnaca Airport to Salonica, four of which operated by Aegean Airlines and three by WizzAir.

There were also three flights a week from Paphos Airport to Salonica, operated by Ryanair Airlines.

Hermes Airports has said that in the two weeks that “Makedonia” will remain closed, about 5,000 passengers would have travelled to and from Salonica from the two airports in Cyprus.