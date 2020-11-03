News Local Closure of "Makedonia" airport in Salonica affects 20 flights to and from...

Closure of “Makedonia” airport in Salonica affects 20 flights to and from Cyprus

The closure of “Makedonia” Airport in Salonica due to increased measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Greece will affect a total of 20 flights to and from airports in Cyprus, Philenews reports.

The affected flights to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports were scheduled between Tuesday and November 17.

Specifically, there were seven scheduled flights weekly from Larnaca Airport to Salonica, four of which operated by Aegean Airlines and three by WizzAir.

There were also three flights a week from Paphos Airport to Salonica, operated by Ryanair Airlines.

Hermes Airports has said that in the two weeks that “Makedonia” will remain closed, about 5,000 passengers would have travelled to and from Salonica from the two airports in Cyprus.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus must take steps necessary to deny port access to Russian naval vessels-US official
Next articleHuge coffee shop at D’ Avila Bastion of Eleftheria Square

Top Stories

Local

Second distribution of flu vaccines

gavriella -
The second batch of flu vaccines have arrived in Cyprus and is expected to be distributed to GPs of the National Health System shortly....
Read more
Local

Huge coffee shop at D’ Avila Bastion of Eleftheria Square

gavriella -
Coffee shop and restaurant owners working in the part of the Nicosia within the walls are concerned having heard that the area to be...
Read more
Local

Closure of “Makedonia” airport in Salonica affects 20 flights to and from Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
The closure of “Makedonia” Airport in Salonica due to increased measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Greece will affect a total...
Read more
Local

Cyprus must take steps necessary to deny port access to Russian naval vessels-US official

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has not yet taken the steps necessary to deny port access to Russian naval vessels, US Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke...
Read more
Local

Waste collected from Konnos bay’s beach, deep-sea floor totals 112.5 kilos

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 112.5 kilos of waste was collected from the beach and deep-sea floor of Konnos bay in Protaras during Sunday’s campaign by...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Second distribution of flu vaccines

gavriella -
The second batch of flu vaccines have arrived in Cyprus and is expected to be distributed to GPs of the National Health System shortly....
Read more
Local

Huge coffee shop at D’ Avila Bastion of Eleftheria Square

gavriella -
Coffee shop and restaurant owners working in the part of the Nicosia within the walls are concerned having heard that the area to be...
Read more
Local

Cyprus must take steps necessary to deny port access to Russian naval vessels-US official

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has not yet taken the steps necessary to deny port access to Russian naval vessels, US Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke...
Read more
Local

Waste collected from Konnos bay’s beach, deep-sea floor totals 112.5 kilos

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 112.5 kilos of waste was collected from the beach and deep-sea floor of Konnos bay in Protaras during Sunday’s campaign by...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros