Closing concert Trios Vol. 2 at Pallas Theatre on November 20

Closing concert of the “Weeks of the German Language 2021” takes place to celebrate the friendship and culture of three countries – Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

A trio formation consisting of George Georgiou (clarinet), Sinem Sadrazam (viola) and Rami Serieddine (piano), will perform works by Mozart and Berg (Austria), Schumann (Germany) as well as Sutermeister and Honegger (Switzerland).

George Georgiou, a classical and contemporary clarinetist, has performed in Europe, the Middle East and in the USA, and has collaborated with prominent musicians and composers, gaining international recognition. He currently teaches at the University of Nicosia with his first CD with works of Cypriot Composers for solo clarinet appearing at the end of this year.

Rami Sarieddine, a collaborative pianist, chamber musician and music educator, has performed in North America, Europe, Asia and in the Arabian Peninsula and is the recipient of piano prizes. He has played with renowned musicians and collaborated with leading composers, as well as having held teaching positions in Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, New York and in Beijing.

Sinem Sadrazam, an active chamber music player, viola teacher and orchestra musician, has performed with international orchestras and is currently a member of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra . She is a founding member of Myrrha Trio and Tripthyco Ensemble which received the Stelios Foundation Award in 2019.

Programme

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Kegelstatt Trio, K. 498

Alban Berg: Four Pieces for clarinet and piano

Heinrich Sutermeister: Capriccio for solo clarinet

Arthur Honegger: Clarinet Sonatina

Robert Schumann: Märchenerzählungen (Fairy tale narrations), Op. 132

The concert is organised by the Embassies of Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Free Entrance, reservation required

Pallas Theatre Box Office every Wednesday from 4pm till 7pm tel + 357 22 410181

When Tuesday, November 30 at 8pm

Where Pallas Theatre, Corner of Rigainis & Arsinois Str. 1010 Nicosia

Duration 1 hour

Location

Free entrance