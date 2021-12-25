NewsLocalClinical laboratories open for PCR and rapid tests on Christmas Day

Clinical laboratories open for PCR and rapid tests on Christmas Day

Rapid Tests
Rapid Tests

 

The Health Ministry issued an updated list of clinical laboratories across the island that will remain open today for PCR and rapid antigen tests.

Here’s the updated list as released by the Health Ministry:

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
