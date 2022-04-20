Clinical dietitians join GESY

As of 1st December 2020, when the Clinical Dietitians have joined the National Health System GESY, they are offering their services to people who are facing health problems and need to regulate their nutrition. Cases of people who want to lose weight for aesthetic reasons are not included.

During the year, patients may visit the clinical dietitian up to four times in case their health condition is covered by GESY. In case more sessions are needed, a request is submitted and it will be evaluated by the Organization.

Patients must be referred to a Clinical Dietitian by the Personal Physician who will evaluate their condition. If the patients makes appointment directly without reference then the services are not compensated by GESY.