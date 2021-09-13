PhotosCliff diving competition in Ireland

Cliff diving competition in Ireland

Steven LoBue of USA dives during the 2021 Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Ireland, September 12, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Steven LoBue of USA dives during the 2021 Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Ireland.

Source:REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

