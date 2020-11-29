Clear skies with possible showers in the afternoon

Clear skies all over Cyprus are forecast for most of the day, but it will turn increasingly overcast in the afternoon with the possibility of isolated showers in coastal and inland regions.

Winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly, gradually turning southwesterly in western areas, light to moderate, force three to four, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 21 degrees Celsius inland, 22 in coastal regions and 12 on the mountains.

Isolated showers or storms are forecast for this evening, mainly in coastal regions.

Winds will be mostly variable, but in western and northern areas, turning light southeasterly and locally moderate force three to four over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 10 degrees Celsius inland, 13 in coastal regions and 4 on the mountains.

A rainy forecast over the next two days, with local showers and isolated storms tomorrow and Tuesday. Fine skies initially on Wednesday but then turning overcast with isolated showers or storms and possible sleet on the highest reaches of the Troodos mountains.

Temperatures will continue dropping through to Tuesday, very near the seasonal average, but Wednesday might see a slight rise.