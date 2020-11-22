Clear skies with cloud coverage locally

Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage locally, the Met Department said in its early morning report.

Temperatures will reach 23 C inland and on the north coast, 24 C on the other coasts and 13 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but increased cloud coverage will be observed at times. Temperatures will drop to 10 C inland, 12 C on the coast and 4 C in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage locally that may result in isolated showers on the coast on Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be mainly fine with cloudy intervals expected to bring isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Temperatures will not shift significantly on Monday and Tuesday to remain slightly above average for the time of year, but a small drop in temperatures is expected on Wednesday.