Clear skies through to Wednesday, near 30s

Clear skies today, a pattern set to continue all the way to mid next week.

Winds will initially be light variable force three, turning light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly in the afternoon, force three to four, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 29 degrees Celsius inland, 28 in eastern and southeastern coastal regions, 26 in the rest of the coastal areas and 19 on the mountains.

Low cloud or thin mist is expected this evening. Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly and light northeasterly force three in western areas, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 15 in coastal regions and eight over the mountains.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected tomorrow, closer to the average for this time of year, over more overcast skies at intervals.

Similar conditions are forecast through to Wednesday.