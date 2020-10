Clear skies in the morning on Monday, with local cloud developing by early afternoon.

Winds will initially be light, variable, force three, later turning moderate, south-westerly to north-westerly, force three to four.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

Temperatures will rise to 30 C inland, 21 C in the mountains, 27 in the west and north coasts and 30 in the south and east coasts.