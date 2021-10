Part of the Let’s do it Cyprus! clean-up campaign from October 25th-31st, come join the volunteers for a short and easy 5-6 km run inside the Old Town of Nicosia-for a warm up- and then pick up some of the trash and recyclables at some specific areas.

There will be gloves and bags, just bring your smile.

When Sunday, October 31 at 8am

Where The Liberty Monument, Nicosia, Cyprus

Location

Facebook