Classical Romanticism at Technopolis, 20 on May 24

Technopolis 20 Classics invites you to the last concert of Spring at Markideio Theatre, ‘Classical Romanticism’, with George Georgiou on clarinet, Doros Zesimos on cello and Gergana Georgieva on piano.

The Romantic era produced many composers who are household names among today’s classical music audiences. The trio will perform Piano Trio in B-flat major, Op. 11, by Ludwig van Beethoven, regarded by many as the first Romantic-era composer, and Clarinet Trio in A minor, Op. 114, by Johannes Brahms, considered one of the leading musicians of the Romantic period. The programme is completed by a selection from 8 pieces (2, 3, 6, 8) by Max Bruch, who’s work placed him in the Romantic classicism, rather than the opposing “New Music”, and remained always true to the romantic style.

**Audiences in order to be able to enter the theatre should carry a rapid test or PCR valid for 72 hours or have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the vaccine three weeks before or to have been infected by the Covid-19 during the last three months**

The concert is part of the ‘Technopolis 20 Classics’, an exclusive project of classical music concert series, organised by Technopolis 20 and a private sponsor. High-quality classical music concerts are organised, supporting local talented musicians and hosting musicians from abroad. More information for past and future you can find in our website https://www.technopolis20.com/technopolis20-classics.

George Georgiou: Hailed for his energetic and inspirational performances, the Cypriot clarinetist George Georgiou enjoys a career as a classical and contemporary clarinetist. He appeared in many solo concerts and recitals in Europe, Middle East and USA. He collaborated with some prominent musicians such as the legendary cellist Rohan de Saram, Prazak Quartet, Apple Hill String Quartet, Chilingirian String Quartet, the violinist Movses Pogossian and he appeared as a soloist with the Commandaria Orchestra and Moscow Virtuosi. In his research for new repertoire, George started commissioning works for clarinet and so far he collaborated with the most dominant composers from Cyprus. He premiered several works featuring the clarinet with most of them being dedicated to him. He is a member of Georgiou Georgieva DUO, Lyrical Noise Ensemble, Evohe Wind Quintet, Chronos Contemporary Music Ensemble and Claritar Duo. He holds the position of clarinet professor at the University of Nicosia. George is a graduate from City University, London, where he studied clarinet with Julian Farrell and Joy Faral at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He is also a MBA graduate from the Neapolis University Paphos, Cyprus and a member of Mensa Cyprus. His busy profile gained him an international recognition and he became a Selmer Paris Clarinet Artist, a Silverstein Ligature Artist, Marca Reeds Artist and a Royal Global Accessories Artist. He records for Hook Records and his first CD is due at the end of 2021.

Doros Zesimos born in Cyprus in 1981 has established himself as one of the leading cellists of his country. He holds degrees, BA and MA in cello, from the Sofia National State Academy of Music (Bulgaria) where he studied with Professors Anatoly Krastev and Vasil Kazandjiev as well as a Diploma from the Contemporary Music School in Thessaloniki Greece under the guidance of Rusi Dragnev. During his studies, he attended several music festivals in USA, Bulgaria, France and Cyprus, and has had cello master classes with Yoncho Bayrov, Emilia Baranowska, Thomas Carroll, Maria Kliegel, Franz Bartolomey, Stephan Popov, Bridget MacRae, Chagit Glaser and Peter Somodari. He has participated in many concerts as an orchestral and chamber performer. He was a member of the Juenesses Musicales World Orchestra, the Cyprus Fulbright Ensemble, Anerada Theater organization and has collaborated with choreographers Machi Demetriadou– Lindahl and Eleana Alexandrou. Furthermore, he has appeared in concerts in Spain, Germany, Holland, Great Britain, Northern Ireland, USA and Cyprus. He has performed works by Cypriot Composers like Solon Michaelides, Fedros Kavalaris, Georgios Karvelos, Evagoras Karagiorgis, Nikos Vichas, Andis Skordis, Constantin Papageorgio and Michalis Andronikou. Currently he holds a cello faculty position at the Cyprus National Music Schools of Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos. He also teaches at the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Scholarship Music Workshop and the English School in Nicosia. He is a member of the bi-communal Cyprus Chamber Orchestra, Commandaria Orchestra, Concordia String Quartet, TratSik string quartet and often collaborates with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

Gergana Georgieva (piano) was born in the city of Burgas in Bulgaria. At the age of six she took piano lessons and music theory with Isidora Silvestrova and at the age of ten, she was accepted at the Pancho Vladigerov music school in Burgas. During her studies, she was awarded at various seminars, concerts and competitions, including the 16th Competition for performance of Bulgarian professional music “Varban Varbanov” where she won 1st prise. In 2002 she performed Prokofiev’s 1st concert for piano and orchestra, accompanied by Burgas Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Ivan Kojuharov. She continued her studies at the National Music Academy of Sofia “Pancho Vladigerov”, attending piano classes with Stella Dimitrova – Maistorova and Ilia Chernaev. During her studies in the Academy, she participated inconcerts, performing Mozart, Beethoven and Schumann concertos, accompanied by Sofia’s Academic Symphony Orchestra. She participated in national competitions of Chamber Music with a piano trio, winning 2nd prize for performing a Bulgarian music piece and 1st prize for performing Austrian music pieces. She participated in the Contemporary Music Festival “Pianissimo”, where she performed preludes and fugues by Shostakovich and Shchedrin. Gergana has attended various master classes with distinguished pianists, such as Paolo Police, Cyprien Katsaris etc. Since 2008 she has lived and worked in Cyprus, where she continues to participate in concerts and presentations, in collaboration with Cypriot and foreign artists, as well as with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

When Monday, May 24 at 8pm

Where Markideio Theatre, Andrea Geroudi 18, Paphos, Cyprus

– Technopolis 20 art centre. Contact us at 70002420 for opening hours.

– Online banking (email us at [email protected] for details)

Entrance €15

ONLY with pre-sales. A ticket office will NOT OPERATE on the night of the event.

Information: 7000 2420

Supporter: Municipality of Paphos