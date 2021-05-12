Classical music festival in Larnaca: four hands piano recital by Hadjithoma – Alexandrov

Piano Duo Leoni Hadjithoma – Borislav Alexandrov

Leoni Hadjithoma and Borislav Alexandrov have been collaborating as a piano duo since 2002. Since then they been participating in festivals and giving recitals in Europe and the Middle East. They often collaborate with orchestras in Cyprus and abroad performing piano concertos for 2 pianos. They often give educational concerts for schools in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Education of Cyprus.

Their repertoire includes works by Mozart, Schubert, Liszt, Brahms, Rachmaninoff as well as many contemporary composers. They have introduced innovative approaches to classical music concerts in Cyprus such as interactive concerts for children in collaboration with institutions such as the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, the Avantgarde Cultural Organization, Technopolis20 and classical music concerts in non-conventional venues such as the Cultural Center- Strovolos Library in 2015, ‘Glafkos Clerides’ Airport in 2016 and the ‘Coca Cola’ Football Cup Final at GSP 2019 in collaboration with the Avantgarde Cultural Organization.

Οne of their aims is to collect and promote works for 4 hands and 2 pianos of Cypriot composers and composers from the Balkans. Results of their research have been presented at international music conferences.

Piano four hands recital in a programme full of love, romanticism and optimism

PROGRAMME

C. Gluck / G. Anderson: Ballet from Orpheas & Euridice

F. Schubert: Fantasie f-moll D.940

C. Debussy: Petite Suite

J. Brahms: Hungarian Dances No.1, 4, 5, 6

S. Rachmaninov / G. Anderson: Vocalise

A. Papapetrou: Tou Ai Yiorkou

A. Piazzolla: Libertango

When Friday, May 21 at 8pm

Where Larnaka Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos

Location

Tickets €10

PLEASE NOTE THAT SAFEPASS WILL BE REQUIRED