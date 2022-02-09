Clashes break out at Pournara reception centre, three asylum seekers injured

Clashes broke out early on Wednesday at Pournara reception centre where hundreds of international asylum seekers live. Three of them had to be taken to hospital, according to police.

Police also said the clashes broke out around 8:20 between two groups of immigrants following an argument. They threw stones at each other and that’s how the injuries occurred.

A strong police force rushed to the scene to ensure that order prevailed. Along with an ambulance which rushed the injured ones to Nicosia state hospital.

The overcrowded Pournara facility currently hosts over 2,000 people, according to official data.

Some 4,000 to 5,000 asylum seekers manage to stay in Cyprus through fake marriages and pretend college students.

In addition, irregular migrants arrive in Cyprus by boat but the lion’s share – 85 per cent – come from the breakaway north of the divided island through the Green Line.