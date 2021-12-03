Clarifications regarding the operation of restaurants, clubs, bars

Restaurants, cafes, tavernas, bars, snack-bars, and restaurants in hotels or clubs will operate under the following conditions:

Inside:

300 people with SafePass, as it is prescribed in the latest decree, or

500 people all fully vaccinated or recently recovered (within the past six months)

Outside:

350 people with SafePass, as it is prescribed in the latest decree, or

500 people all fully vaccinated or recently recovered (within the past six months)

In all businesses, indoor or outdoor, with more than 10 people present, including the employees, the following is required:

for those aged 6-11, a negative test taken within the past seven days, or proof of recovery

for those aged 12-17, negative test every 72 hours or prove they are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered.

Adults must be fully vaccinated, or recently recovered, or PCR test every 72 hours, or rapid test every 48 hours.

From December 15, people will only be permitted entry if they have taken at least the first dose of a vaccine along with a negative test (PCR or rapid).

Workers of the business are exempt from the above provided that they test negative, while those visiting hotels are also exempt provided that they test negative, while children aged 6-11 must also test negative. Those aged six and below are not subject to these restrictions.

Furthermore, businesses that will choose to only allow vaccinated or recovered person must make sure to inform customers of their decision. They must also inform the Ministry by filling out a form and sending it to [email protected]