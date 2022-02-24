Clarifications on special protocol for catering and entertainment establishments

The Ministry of Health, in its efforts to ensure the safety and operation of catering and entertainment establishments, and to implement the directives outlined in the Special protocol implemented as of tomorrow, Thursday 24 February 2022, is proceeding with the following guidelines:

In restaurants, entertainment venues, music and dance venues, the maximum number of people in places where dancing is allowed is 500 people, provided that the area of the space allows for 1.5 square metres per person.

In particular:

a) In restaurants, entertainment venues, music and dance venues with more than 225 square metres available service area (excluding kitchen areas, toilets, warehouses) with a dance floor that can accommodate more than 150 people and where dancing is permitted, entrance will be allowed to:

• Persons aged 12 and over holding a valid negative 15-hour Rapid test result regardless of vaccination coverage or recovery certificate.

• Children aged 6-11 years holding a negative Rapid test result valid for 7 days regardless of vaccination coverage or recovery certificate.

It is stressed that the owner/manager of the premise/business must inform the Ministry of Health via a signed written formal declaration that his/her premises will host over 150 persons based on its square metres and that he/she will provide music entertainment. He/she must also declare the contact details of the Security Officer at the email address: [email protected] (The formal declaration is included in the Special Protocol).

b) In catering establishments (restaurants, tavernas, bars, pubs, snack-bars, cafes) without a dance floor, regardless of capacity, entrance will be allowed to:

• Persons with no vaccination history with a valid 24-hour Rapid or PCR test.

• Persons aged 12 or over who have completed their vaccination scheme, or have received the booster dose of a vaccine, or hold a certificate of recovery, upon presentation of a valid vaccination or recovery certificate.

• Children aged 6-11 years with vaccination coverage upon presentation of vaccination coverage certificate or recovery certificate, or without vaccination coverage upon presentation of a valid 7-day negative Rapid test result.

• Dancing is allowed around tables.

c) In entertainment venues and music and dance venues with more than 225 square metres available service area (excluding kitchen areas, toilets, warehouses) which can host more than 150 people, based on their square metres, entrance will be allowed to:

• Persons aged 12 and over holding a valid negative 15-hour Rapid test result regardless of vaccination coverage or recovery certificate.

• Children aged 6-11 years holding a negative Rapid test result valid for 7 days regardless of vaccination coverage or recovery certificate.

d) Entertainment venues and music and dance venues that can accommodate fewer than 150 people, based on their square metres, entrance will be allowed to:

• Persons with no vaccination history with a valid 24-hour Rapid or PCR test.

• Persons aged 12 or over who have completed their vaccination scheme, or have received the booster dose of a vaccine, or hold a certificate of recovery, upon presentation of a valid vaccination or recovery certificate.

• Children aged 6-11 years with vaccination coverage upon presentation of vaccination coverage certificate or recovery certificate, or without vaccination coverage upon presentation of a valid 7-day negative Rapid test result.

Citizens’ check will be conducted through written form or text message, or upon presentation of vaccination certificate or recovery certificate in printed or digital form. Identification will be done through proof of identification (ID, passport, driver’s license, and birth certificate for children under 12 years).

(PIO)