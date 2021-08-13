Clarifications for rapid antigen tests carried out free of charge for pregnant women

With regard to rapid antigen tests carried out free of charge, by way of exception, for pregnant women who, are not recommended to be vaccinated for medical reasons, it is clarified that as of 8 August, only pregnant women who obtain approval by the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health shall be served free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.

The women concerned must submit a request to the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health, following the same procedure followed by those who for any medical documented reason cannot be vaccinated, providing all necessary medical certificates from their Gynecologist.

Therefore, pregnant women who fall under the above category and wish to obtain approval for the purpose of free of charge examination at the rapid antigen testing units of the Ministry of Health, should duly complete the relevant form and send it to the email address [email protected] enclosing all the necessary documents mentioned therein, as well as the medical report from their Gynecologist. Gynecologists are responsible to ensure that they fully document the recommendation, on the scientific database and in accordance with the information and guidelines the Cyprus Medical Association has sent to its members.

Applications will only be dealt with when they are submitted in full with the presentation of the necessary accompanying documents.

Finally, it is clarified that pregnant women, who do not hold this approval by the committee of the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health will not be served by the testing units of the Ministry of Health. Certificates by the Gynecologist will not be accepted at the testing units and pregnant women are obliged to get tested at their own expense in private clinical laboratories or pharmacies for SafePass purposes.