Clarifications about the new measures to contain Covid-19

(a) The re-opening of schools after the Christmas holidays on 10 January and upon the student’s return, all persons without exception, students, teachers and other staff must present a negative 48-hour rapid antigen test.

The decision includes all persons without exception, regardless of vaccination history, as well as the persons holding a certificate of recovery from COVID-19.

The check for this specific day will be carried out by presenting the Rapid test result in printed form or in a text message.

(b) As of 22 December 2021, all working people, who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination scheme with the two doses for the two-dose vaccines and with one dose for the single-dose vaccine, or those who hold a certificate of recovery (180-day duration) are required to present a negative rapid antigen test with a duration of 7 days in order to enter their workplace.

It is stressed that employees have 7 days to undergo a rapid antigen test.

Each organisation, company, business, may set a specific day on which the employees will be checked for their weekly rapid test.

Individuals who have received the booster/3rd dose of the vaccine are excluded.

For vaccinated individuals or for those who have been ill with COVID-19, the rapid test will be free of charge, as well as for those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the period required for the administration of the 2nd dose has not elapsed.

It is clarified that if a transmission chain is recorded in a workplace, all staff will be subject to a test without exception.

Checks by the competent services will start on 29 December.

(c) As of 22 December 2021, before visiting other houses for the Christmas festivities, it is recommended that all citizens carry out a rapid antigen test with a negative result. Individuals who have received at least two doses of the vaccine may carry out a self-test, while for individuals who have not received any dose of the vaccine, or at least one dose of the vaccine it is recommended that they carry out a 48-hour rapid antigen test.

For those who have received the booster/3rd dose of the vaccine it is also recommended to carry out a self-test.

In case of a positive result through the self-test, citizens should contact their Personal Doctor to refer them for a PCR test at a Public Health Centre in the district of their residence.

Citizens who are not beneficiaries of the GHS, in case of a positive result through the self-test, must contact the Coordination of Public Health Clinics via email: [email protected] by sending their identification details (name, surname, telephone number, ID number, date of birth and district), as well as a photo of their positive self-test.

Itis reminded that the presence of a maximum of 20 people is allowed in houses, including permanent residents and minors.

(d) the reduction of the time period of the COVID-19 disease certificate from 6 months (180 days) to 3 months (90 days) with effect from 31 January 2022.

A relevant announcement will be made in the coming days.

(e) from 22 December 2021 until 6 January 2022, in view of the Christmas holidays, children aged 12-17, who have not received any dose of the vaccine, will be able to enter catering establishments (including catering areas in shopping centres and hotels), theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas, performance spaces, closed and outdoor stadiums, weddings and christenings upon presentation of a negative 72-hour rapid test, provided that they are accompanied by a parent/guardian who has completed his/her vaccination scheme (two doses for the two-dose vaccines and one dose for the single-dose vaccines).

It is clarified that children aged 12-17, who are accompanied by parents who have completed their vaccination scheme but a period of 7 months has elapsed and they have not received a booster/3rd dose of the vaccine, will be able to enter the above-mentioned areas with a laboratory test.

It is reminded that the Safe Pass demonstration is required in areas where, based on the capacity, more than 10 persons can assemble, including employees.

Children aged 6-11 yearsare excluded, provided that they hold a Safe Pass (negative rapid test with a duration of 7 days), while for children under 6 years there is no restriction of age.

Individuals who have completed their vaccination scheme are exempt from the requirement to hold a negative PCR or rapid antigen test.

Individuals who have received the booster/3rd dose of the vaccine are exempt from the requirement to hold a negative PCR or rapid antigen test.

Individuals who have been ill with COVID-19 within the last 6 months are exempt from the requirement to hold a negative PCR or rapid antigen test.

In all other areas not mentioned above, the existing provisions of the Decree continue to apply.

(f) for visitors and employees in day-care facilities for vulnerable groups and day centres housed in the same premises with senior people’s homes and other closed care and accommodation structures for the elderly and for vulnerable groups, the same measures in force for senior people’s homes and closed structures apply, following the instructions of the Ministry of Health and the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare.