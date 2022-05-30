Clarifications about relaxations of Covid measures as of 1 June

Following the decisions of the Council of Ministers dated 27 May 2022, in relation to the remaining measures against COVID-19, the Health Ministry is informing that the following measures will be implemented as of 1st June:

a) as of 1June 2022, the suspension of the mandatory use of a protective mask indoors and in closed spaces, excluding high-risk areas such as hospitals, senior people’s homes, closed structures of vulnerable groups, health care facilities (outpatient clinics, medical centres, rehabilitation centres) and public transport.

It is recommended to use masks in places where large numbers of people congregate, for people who belong vulnerable groups of the population and for people who interact with high-risk people.

b) as of 1June 2022, visits to patients in public and private hospitals are allowed with a maximum of 2 persons per day, upon presentation of a 48-hour Rapid test or PCR (1 person per visit).

It is understood that in extremely urgent cases the number of people and visits may be increased, provided that approval is obtained from the management of the hospital.

c) as of 1June the Action Plan for the smooth operation of flights and the operation of airports and ports will be abolished.

All passengers arriving at the Republic of Cyprus, irrespective of the country of origin, will not be obliged to show a vaccination certification, PCR or rapid test.