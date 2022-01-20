NewsLocalClarification over EU Digital Covid Certificate for Turkish Cypriots

Clarification over EU Digital Covid Certificate for Turkish Cypriots

Covid Certificate
Covid Certificate

Turkish Cypriots wishing to have an EU Digital Covid Certificate, including the booster dose for travel purposes, will have to follow a specific procedure.

This is what the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy clarified in a statement on Thursday.

It then informed that for those who have not applied for an EU Digital COVID Certificate in the past and wish to apply for one now the procedure remains the same.

Turkish Cypriots who have successfully applied and wish to re-issue their certificate including the booster dose for travel purposes, can visit the website and note down only the booster dose.

Those interested to issue the relevant certificate should visit the website: https://edvc.moh.gov.cy/ 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCypriots involved in gang rap in Salonica case possible, evidence has been requested
Next articlePolice issue 15 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros