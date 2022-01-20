Clarification over EU Digital Covid Certificate for Turkish Cypriots

Turkish Cypriots wishing to have an EU Digital Covid Certificate, including the booster dose for travel purposes, will have to follow a specific procedure.

This is what the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy clarified in a statement on Thursday.

It then informed that for those who have not applied for an EU Digital COVID Certificate in the past and wish to apply for one now the procedure remains the same.

Turkish Cypriots who have successfully applied and wish to re-issue their certificate including the booster dose for travel purposes, can visit the website and note down only the booster dose.

Those interested to issue the relevant certificate should visit the website: https://edvc.moh.gov.cy/