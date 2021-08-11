Clarification about maximum number of people in restaurants/clubs

The Health Ministry reminded that according to the Decree in place the maximum number of people in restaurants, clubs, reception areas, discos and so on is defined as follows:

Inside areas:

250 with SafePass or

450 fully vaccinated or who have contacted Covid-19 in the last six months and have a recovery certificate.

Outside areas

350 with SafePass or

500 fully vaccinated or who have contacted Covid-19 in the last six months and have a recovery certificate.

It is pointed out that the maximum number refers to the whole premises and cannot have a different provision for the inside and outside areas. For example, an establishment cannot have 250 people inside with SafePass and 500 people outside fully vaccinated.

If an establishment wants to operate its inside and outside areas at the same time, it must do so proportionately so that the total would not exceed 500.