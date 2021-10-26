NewsLocalClaims swabs used in Covid tests covered in cancer-causing chemical strongly refuted

Claims swabs used in Covid tests covered in cancer-causing chemical strongly refuted

Swabs Covid
Swabs Covid

Health authorities on Monday assured alarmed people over the safety of Covid-19 tests after claims in social media that the swabs used in the tests are covered in a cancer-causing chemical.

Ethylene oxide which is used in the swabs messes with a person’s DNA and it literally changes the structure of the building blocks of one’s own body, according to the fast-spreading claims.

However, the Ministry of Health and experts strongly refute the claims with Associate Professor of Pharmacology Christos Petrou telling Philenews the limit of detection of a method has nothing to do with permissible limits. It has to do with the sensitivity of the method used instead, he added.

“The reported method of analysis concerns food and not medical equipment…the method is not validated and the analysis results (released by a private laboratory) as for seed control e.g. sesame for the presence of ethylene oxide,” he also said.

“Therefore, the use of a method that is not validated for this purpose automatically renders the analysis invalid,” he added.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleJapan’s Princess Mako finally marries college sweetheart
Next articleClean-up campaign in Nicosia on October 31

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros