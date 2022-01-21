NewsLocalCivil weddings can now take place at specified ancient monuments, museums

Civil weddings can now take place at specified ancient monuments, museums

Ancient Monuments
Ancient Monuments

Provisions added to current regulations have paved the way for civil weddings at specified ancient monuments and museums in Cyprus to be carried out at a specific fee.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the list includes the medieval castle of Larnaca and the old Nicosia Municipality building.

As well as the Cyprus Railway Museum in Evrychou and the Museum of Traditional Embroidery and Silversmith in Lefkara and many more.

Throwing flowers or rice or ‘confetti’ as well as fireworks are not allowed under any circumstances, according to the new regulations which also set the number of people entitled to attend.

An application for a civil wedding service to take place at such places should be submitted before the Department of Antiquities through the relevant Municipality.

This should be done at least one month before the scheduled wedding date.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRegaining credibility is Cyprus’ answer to dangerous impasse
Next articlePolice issue a total of 44 fines for violation of COVID-19 measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros