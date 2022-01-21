Civil weddings can now take place at specified ancient monuments, museums

Provisions added to current regulations have paved the way for civil weddings at specified ancient monuments and museums in Cyprus to be carried out at a specific fee.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the list includes the medieval castle of Larnaca and the old Nicosia Municipality building.

As well as the Cyprus Railway Museum in Evrychou and the Museum of Traditional Embroidery and Silversmith in Lefkara and many more.

Throwing flowers or rice or ‘confetti’ as well as fireworks are not allowed under any circumstances, according to the new regulations which also set the number of people entitled to attend.

An application for a civil wedding service to take place at such places should be submitted before the Department of Antiquities through the relevant Municipality.

This should be done at least one month before the scheduled wedding date.