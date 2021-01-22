Civil servants’ trade union requests psychological support for health professionals

PASYDY, the civil servants’ trade union requested psychological support for health professionals due to the consequences of COVID-19 on their health.

The trade union noted that the health professionals are at the front line facing the virus on a daily basis and are psychologically affected something that has been the object of many scientific studies.

It is noted that one such study was carried out in Cyprus as well and its results point out the seriousness of the problem. Burnout syndrome, sleep problems, depression are only some of the problems they are facing. Additionally, they are concerned in case they transfer the virus to their families or co-workers.

