Civil servants hold shares in private companies without permission

The Public Administration and Personnel Department is urging all civil servants who while working for the government they also hold shares of private companies to comply with the Law.

A few months ago the Auditor General’s office conducted some checks and found out that more than 1,900 civil servants have shares in one or more private companies.

Many of them are directors and or secretaries in private companies and participate in their administrative councils without having secured the relevant permission.

