Civil Protection Commissioner summarizes EU fire aid to Greece

EU aid to help Greece battle the fires so far amounts to 9 water-dowsing aircraft, 700 personnel and 100 vehicles, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

On Friday both Germany and Poland sent out 360 firefighters to Greece, he added.

Another 7 EU countries have also sent human resources and equipment to help Greece during the fires: Cyprus, Sweden, France, Romania, the Czech Republic, Croatia and Spain.

Meanwhile, Israel, Ukraine, Egypt and Switzerland have also sent out human resources and equipment to Greece during the ongoing fires.