Civil engineers concerned about safety of old buildings to earthquakes

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Turkey-Iran border area

In an announcement, the Cyprus Civil Engineers’ Union expressed concern about the stability and security of old buildings in our country in the possibility of a strong earthquake.

Due to the strong earthquake that was felt in Cyprus this morning, the Union noted that the old age of several establishments, the absence of the culture of maintaining them but also the fact that a large number of them have been built before the implementation of the anti-seismic regulation of 1994 increases their dangerous status in the possibility of seismic activity.

Given that earthquakes are often felt in Cyprus, even if they are not always disastrous, the civil engineers are sounding the alarm and point out the need for a legislative regulation of the issue with the regular inspection of buildings and the issuing of a relevant certificate.

