Civil defense recommendations to face snow, frost

The Civil Defense issued an announcement with recommendations on how the citizens will deal with the snow, frost:

PREPARE IN TIME

(particularly, if you are in mountainous/semi-mountainous areas

Check the water network, the pipes and the solar panel

Make sure the gutters are clean and operate normally

Make sure the outside pipes are insulated and if not insulate them immediately

Pu anti-freeze on the solar panel

Get supplies in food and heating material several days.

Get tools to clear snow (shovels)

Place in your car the necessary items to face extreme weather conditions (chains, anti-freeze, umbrella, boots)

Make sure to be constantly informed of the weather conditions and the road situation

DURING SNOW AND FROST