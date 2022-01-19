NewsLocalCivil defense recommendations to face snow, frost

Civil defense recommendations to face snow, frost

1190WD-GREECE-WEATHER_O_

The Civil Defense issued an announcement with recommendations on how the citizens will deal with the snow, frost:

PREPARE IN TIME

(particularly, if you are in mountainous/semi-mountainous areas

  • Check the water network, the pipes and the solar panel
  • Make sure the gutters are clean and operate normally
  • Make sure the outside pipes are insulated and if not insulate them immediately
  • Pu anti-freeze on the solar panel
  • Get supplies in food and heating material several days.
  • Get tools to clear snow (shovels)
  • Place in your car the necessary items to face extreme weather conditions (chains, anti-freeze, umbrella, boots)
  • Make sure to be constantly informed of the weather conditions and the road situation

 

DURING SNOW AND FROST

  • Refrain from getting out
  • If it is absolutely necessary to go somewhere, use chains and inform someone of you course.
  • In case your car is immobilized somewhere, remain in the car, place a cloth in a bright color somewhere visible and switch on the engine every 10 minutes.
  • Do not let children go out unaccompanied.
  • Put on the proper clothes and shoes.
  • Do not waste water
  • If pipes are frozen close the central switch and call a plumper.
By gavriella
Previous articleEfforts so that people over 63 will get sickness benefit
Next articleAnother coordinated Police operation in Chloraka

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros