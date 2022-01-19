Civil defense recommendations to face snow, frost

The Civil Defense issued an announcement with recommendations on how the citizens will deal with the snow, frost:
PREPARE IN TIME
(particularly, if you are in mountainous/semi-mountainous areas
- Check the water network, the pipes and the solar panel
- Make sure the gutters are clean and operate normally
- Make sure the outside pipes are insulated and if not insulate them immediately
- Pu anti-freeze on the solar panel
- Get supplies in food and heating material several days.
- Get tools to clear snow (shovels)
- Place in your car the necessary items to face extreme weather conditions (chains, anti-freeze, umbrella, boots)
- Make sure to be constantly informed of the weather conditions and the road situation
DURING SNOW AND FROST
- Refrain from getting out
- If it is absolutely necessary to go somewhere, use chains and inform someone of you course.
- In case your car is immobilized somewhere, remain in the car, place a cloth in a bright color somewhere visible and switch on the engine every 10 minutes.
- Do not let children go out unaccompanied.
- Put on the proper clothes and shoes.
- Do not waste water
- If pipes are frozen close the central switch and call a plumper.