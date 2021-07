Cyprus Civil Defence Force announces, that in memory of the coup d’état and the Turkish Invasion of 1974, will activate the sirens of the Public Warning System, which are installed in all areas of the Republic.

The activation will take place as follows:

On July 15, the sirens will be activated at 08:20 in the morning, the time the coup d’état broke out, and on July 20 they will be activated at 05:30 in the morning, the time the Turkish Invasion stated.