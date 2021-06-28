City Walk: Aspects of Womenhood in the 20th Century Nicosia

Home for Cooperation invites everyone to join them in a city walk dedicated to the aspects of womenhood in the 20th century Nicosia

During the walk the participants will explore some aspects of the lives of women in 20th century Nicosia. The walking tour will discover the role of women in society, their paths of social mobility and their achievements. The urban landscape will serve as an illustration of the stories told. Join us to have a peak into the lives of women in the historic city of Nicosia!

The walk will take place across the divided city of Nicosia. For any questions on Covid-19 related measures and crossings, please call at +357 22445740 / +90 533 853 7470.

There are a limited number of spaces for participants, so please make sure to register.

The city walk is organized by the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research and the Home for Cooperation in collaboration with HASDER and with the support of @UNFICYP within the scope of the “Ivy Series: Youth and Gender Edition” project.

The walking tour will start at the Home for Cooperation and will take place across the city.

– Animator: Marios Epaminondas

– The walking tour is free-of-charge and will take place in English.

When Wednesday, June 30 6pm – 8pm

Where 28 Marcou Dracou Street 1102 Nicosia

Info

Registration