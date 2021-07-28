Citizens with forged travel papers remanded in custody for three days

NewsLocalCitizens with forged travel papers remanded in custody for three days

Three people from Africa who appeared at the Paphos Airport with forged travel papers of EU member-states aiming to board a flight to France, ended up in jail after it was ascertained that their papers were forged.

The three appeared before the Paphos District Court which decided their three-day imprisonment.

The one woman, from Congo, admitted that she had gotten the passport from a man of African origin in Larnaca.

In the second case, a man presented a Belgian identity for passport control and after interrogation admitted he had found it on the ground outside a hotel in Larnaca.

In the third case a woman presented a Belgian identity but it was finally ascertain that it had been reported as stolen.

